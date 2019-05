Former NC MLA Muhammad Akbar Lone is leading with 3658 votes from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier Er Rasheed was leading from the seat. However, as the counting progressed, Lone took a lead over Rasheed who is still at number two.

Sajjad Lone-led Peoples Conference has got 35472 votes while Peoples Democratic Party had got 21911 votes at the end of round 14.