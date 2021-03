National Conference (NC) Minority Wing Organiser Sardar Jagdish Singh Azad Saturday paid tributes to 35 Sikhs who were killed in Chattisinghpora massacre saying the gruesome massacre still haunts the survivors, kith and kin of those who lost their lives on the dreadful night.

A statement of NC issued here quoted Azad as saying that the Sikh community was still awaiting justice, saying that the perpetrators should be brought to book.