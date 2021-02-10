NC MPs demand probe into Hokarsar killings in parliament, stage protest

National Conference Member of Parliament Hassnain Masoodi Wednesday raised the issue of Hokarsar killings in the LokSabha and demanded a time-bound probe into the incident and return of bodies of three slain youth to their families.

A statement of NC issued here said that while raising the issue, Masoodi said, “The time-bound inquiry and follow up in the AshmiPura fake encounter case has been widely appreciated by the people. In that incident, the slain youth were found to be innocent. The finding had set good precedence. Later in December last year, three youth were again killed in Hokarsar area of Srinagar suburbs. The entire matter is shrouded in mystery. Police and CRPF have sided away from the case. The killings have created misgiving among the people because of contradictory versions of the family and the forces. So a thorough probe into the incident is needed to reveal the truth. The right to decent burial has even been respected by our constitution. So, I request the government to ensure speedy inquiry into the issue. The bodies of slain youth should also be handed over to their families on humanitarian basis.”

The statement said that while Masoodi was raising the question, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister were seated on treasury benches.

It quoted Masoodi as saying that an early inquiry into the incident would help establish the facts leading to the death of youth, who their families claim were innocent.

“Later NC President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah and Masoodi protested in the premises of the Parliament house holding placards, demanding a probe into the Hokarsar killings and return of bodies of the three slain youth to their families,” the NC statement said.