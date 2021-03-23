NC opposes law 'disempowering' Delhi Assembly

National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi termed the Delhi Amendment Bill 2021 a strike on country’s federal structure saying the bill significantly expands the powers of Lieutenant Governor (LG) at the cost of elected legislature.

A statement of NC issued here said that speaking in the Lok Sabha, NC MP Masoodi opposed the NCT Delhi Amendment Bill 2021, terming it anti-federal.

He said the bill was in contravention with the country’s federal structure.

Masoodi said that the measure was being taken to hide the electoral failures of BJP.

“The bill significantly cuts the powers of the elected legislature to the extent that the Center’s nominated LG can withhold the consent of any bill which he deems outside the purview of the assembly as per the new scheme of things. Here the question arises who will decide what is outside the purview of the assembly,” he said. “The bill is not being taken in good faith as the elected legislature has been rendered powerless by the ruling BJP.”

The NC Member of Parliament said that BJP was bringing the electoral battle to the parliament by centralising all powers in LG.

“What is the fun of having toothless assembly in the union territory if it is not able to exercise its basic power of law making,” he said.

Masoodi said J&K was also confronted with the similar situation on 5th August 2019 when the constitutional propriety was sidelined and the State was bifurcated and downgraded citing the Article’s 370 “temporary nature”.

He said that if Article 370 was temporary then Article 371-A to 371-J provisions of the part B of constitution were also erroneous.

Taking part in a separate debate in Lok Sabha, he raised the predicaments of the need-based contractual workers who were awaiting regularisation for the past 10 years now.

Masoodi said the workers were being subjected to discrimination on different accounts.

“The issue concerns thousands of families indirectly. The number of such workers is 80,000 out of which 30,000 were engaged by the BJP government only. The entire lot has been hitting the streets from time-to-time to have issues concerning them addressed. The indifference of the government has pushed the entire lot to the wall. The families have set their eyes on the government for the rapid redress of their issues failing which they would continue to suffer,” he said demanding speedy regularisation of such contractual, need-based and daily-rated workers.

Masoodi also sought one-time exemption for 15,000 medical assistants who are enrolled in various departments and have been rendered ineligible after the government amended Pharmacist Act last year.

He said that these medical assistants should be allowed to register themselves as pharmacists and regularised forthwith.