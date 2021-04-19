NC pays tributes to A G Veeri, Sadiq Ali, Sheikh Abdul Jabbar on death anniversaries

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Omar Abdullah Monday paid glowing tributes to NC veteran leaders Abdul Gani Veeri, Sadiq Ali and Sheikh Abdul Jabbar on their death anniversaries.

A statement of NC issued here said that the party president and vice president paid glowing tributes to late Veeri on his 6th death anniversary saying that he was brought in the mould of Sheikh Abdullah’s life and struggle.

Extolling his political acumen and literary disposition, the NC leaders said, “Late Sadiq Ali was a man of integrity, and principles.”

The NC president and vice president also paid glowing tributes to party veteran Sheikh Abdul Jabbar on his 31st death anniversary.

Terming him an epitome of service, the NC leaders said that he sincerely worked towards empowerment of people in Ganderal with commitment and passion.

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamaal, Nasir Aslam Wani and others also paid tributes to late Veeri, Sadiq Ali and Sheikh Abdul Jabbar.