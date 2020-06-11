NC pays tributes to Beg, Shah on death anniversaries

National Conference on Thursday paid tributes to party veterans Mirza Muhammad Afzal Beg and Khwaja Ghulam Mohiuddin Shah on their death anniversaries at party headquarters, here.

Addressing a small gathering of party functionaries and office bearers to commemorate death anniversaries of the party stalwarts, the National Conference’s Additional General Secretary, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal paid tributes to the duo for their untiring efforts towards guarding the interests of J&K and realizing the objectives of “Naya Kashmir.”

Among others Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Showkat Ahmad Mir, Peer Afaq Ahmad, YNC’s Ahsan Pardesi, Syed Tauqeer Shah and GN Bhat were also present on the occasion.

Kamal while extolling the role played by the party veterans in achieving the pro peasant objectives said, “Beg Sahib and Shah Sahib played a crucial role in the realization of progressive and pro poor objectives of our party. Their association with National Conference was underlined with unquestionable loyalty. The duo played a pioneering and crucial role while serving the party and the people of J&K in various capacities,” Kamal said.

He said National Conference firmly stands on the bedrock of service and sacrifice of such visionaries. “The sheer degree of conviction they had for the ideals of Sher-e-Kashmir is worth imitating by those who want to carve a niche for themselves in politics,” said Kamal.

Kamal said it was the people of J&K who had solemnly given to themselves a path to guide their socio-political lives and drive a people friendly, gender neutral and pro poor development.

“There is no denial to the fact that the present ruling dispensation sustains on the politics of discrimination and prejudice. There is no let up in their attack on the identity of the people of J&K. The measures that were taken on August 5 last year are awaiting validation of the constitutional bench in the Apex Court of the country, but that does not deter them from carrying on with their anti people agenda,” Kamal said.

On the occasion a unanimous resolution was passed by the functionaries calling for immediate release of all incarcerated leaders, traders and others including National Conference’s General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Hilal Lone.

Meanwhile Youth National Conference (YNC) also paid tributes to Shah on his 16th death anniversary.

The YNC provincial President, Salman Sagar, joined by other members, visited Shah’s grave and offered Fateh. Salman described Shah as a noted political leader who had dedicated his life for getting the state out of the cycle of chaos and conflict.