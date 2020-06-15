Kashmir
NC pays tributes to Ganaie on death anniversary

National Conference on Monday paid tributes to its former block President, Amira Kadal Abdul Rehman Ganaie on his 9th death anniversary.

In a statement, the party said Ganaie was a determined worker who painstakingly worked towards making the party stronger at grassroots level.

The party provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani while paying tributes to the veteran party member said he kept the flag of the party high during the most tumultuous times.

“A humble person, he was deeply committed towards the developmental demands of people for whom he strived all through his life,” said Wani, in the statement.

Among others, Sabeeha Qadri and Peer Afaq also paid tributes to Ganaie.

The party’s block President Amirakadal Rafiq Illahi visited the residence of late Ganaie, along with other functionaries to pay tributes to party veteran.

