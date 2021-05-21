NC pays tributes to Gandhi

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 30th death anniversary.
In a statement, the NC president said that Gandhi steered India towards modernity by means of telecom revolution, promotion of computerization, lowering of voting age from 21 to 18 years, laying foundation of Panchayati Raj and sleuth of other measures.
NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President, Kashmir, NasirAslamWani also paid tributes to Gandhi.