NC pays tributes to Hakeem Habibullah

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday paid tributes to former minister and Speaker Hakeem Habibullah on his death anniversary.

The duo said the late leader from Sopore worked sincerely towards empowerment of people with commitment and passion.

“A true friend of people, he suffered a lot for the principles he held high.  He cherished the ideals of democracy, human dignity and public cause throughout his life,” they said.

Among others the party MPs, senior leaders, functionaries also paid tributes to the deceased.

The Abdullahs also paid tributes to party leader, Ghulam Rasool Tramboo of Shamaswari, Srinagar.

