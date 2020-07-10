NC pays tributes to Madre Meharban on 20th death anniversary

National Conference on Friday paid tributes to Madre Meharban, Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah on her 20th death anniversary, terming her as a strong woman and a benevolent mother.

Senior party leaders and functionaries while paying tributes to Madre Meharban said that as a stateswoman of her times, she ruled hearts and minds of people. “She was a power woman who influenced the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir for nearly six decades,” they said.

“Some of us have been blessed to have the opportunity to work with her. She has left an everlasting impression on our hearts. She was not just a pillar of strength for our party but Sher-e-Kashmir as well, whom she stood by in thick and thin. She remained undaunted in her struggle aimed at uplifting people from depravedness and destitution. In her capacity as Member of Parliament, and the head of state Red Cross, she left a deep impression on her associates, and all those who got to work with her.” While extolling her contribution towards the restoration of people’s rights and realization of the goals enshrined in “Naya Kashmir” document, the party leaders said that she held sway over the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir with the strength of personality.

Among those who paid tributes to Madre Meharban included Ali Muhammad Sagar, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Mian Altaf Ahmed, Abdul Rahim Rather, Devender Singh Rana, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Sharief Ud Din Shariq, Mubarak Gul, Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi, Mir Saifullah, Sakina Itoo, GA Shah, Shameema Firdous, Shammi Oberoi, Ali Muhammad Dar, Qamar Ali Akhoon, Bashir Veeri, Altaf Kaloo, Abdul Majeed Larmi, Qaiser Jamsheed Lone, Showkat Hussain Ganai, G Q Pardesi, Aga Syed Mahmood, Peer Afaq Ahmed, Ishfaq Jabbar, Mir Ghulam Muhiud Din, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Dr Sajad Uri, Irfan Shah, Javed Dar, Sajad Ahmed Kitchloo, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardhy, Sajjad Shaheen, Basharat Bhukhari, Kafil ur Rahman, Dr. Sajad Shafi Uri, Showkat Mir, Tanvir Sadiq, Imran Nabi Dar, Salman Ali Sagar, Sara Hayat Shah, Er. Sabiya Qadri, Mushtaq Guroo, Ghulam Hassan Rahi, Dr Sameer Koul, Younus Gul, Ahsan Pardesi, Mudasir Shahmiri and others.