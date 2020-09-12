NC pays tributes to Mushtaq Lone on 18th death anniversary

National Conference has paid tributes to senior party leader and former minister Mushtaq Ahmed Lone on his 18th death anniversary.

A statement said a commemorative function marked by Fateh Khwani and tributes was held at the grave of Lone at Sogam in Kupwara. Scores of party workers, office bearers and functionaries participated in the Fateh Khawani.

Meanwhile party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Sajad Shafi Uri, Mir Saifullah, Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, Imran Nabi Dar and Showkat Ahmed Mir also paid tributes to the late leader. The party spokesperson denounced the move of the administration of not allowing Qaisar Jamsheed to offer Fateha at the grave of the late leader.