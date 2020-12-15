NC pays tributes to Sadaruddin Mujahid on his 29th death anniversary

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah paid glowing tributes to party’s veteran leader Sadaruddin Mujahid on his 29th death anniversary.

A statement of NC issued here quoted Farooq while paying tributes to the veteran leader as saying that he worked for the socio-political emancipation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir throughout his life.

The statement quoted Omar in his message as saying that the veteran leader contributed a lot to people’s movement for the restoration of their rights.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, spokesman Imran Nabi Dar also paid tributes to the veteran leader on his 29th death anniversary.