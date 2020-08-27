NC pays tributes to Wani on death anniversary

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah on Thursday paid tributes to former legislator from Rajpura, Nazir Ahmed Wani Niloora, on his 30th death anniversary.

In a statement, Abdullah said Niloora painstakingly worked towards making the party stronger at grassroots. “He kept the flag of party high during the most tumultuous times. He was deeply committed towards developmental demands of people. I pay my earnest tributes to him, and pray for eternal peace to the departed soul,” he said.

Others party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Abdul Rahim Rather, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Shariefud Din Shariq and Hasnain Masoodi also paid tributes to Niloora.