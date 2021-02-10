NC, PDP bag DDC posts in Pulwama, Ganderbal

National Conference and People’s Democratic Party bagged the Chairperson and the Vice Chairperson posts of District Development Council (DDC) in Ganderbal and Pulwama districts on Wednesday.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that NC candidate Nuzhat Ishfaq won by nine votes and was subsequently elected as the chairperson, while Bilal Ahmad Sheikh of the PDP was elected as the vice chairperson of DDC Ganderbal bagging eight votes.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shafkat Iqbal also confirmed the development in an order issued over the matter.

In south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, PDP candidate, Syed Bari Andrabi was elected chairperson while NC’s Mukhtar Ahmad Bhand was elected vice chairperson to DDC Pulwama as per KNO.

Four votes each went in favour of Javid Rahim Bhat an independent candidate for chairman seat and Minha Lateef who won on BJP ticket from Kakapora.

Notably, out of 14 DDC seats seven were won by PDP, four by NC and four by others including two independents.

It is worth mentioning here that PDP’s DDC member Waheed-ur-Rehman who was arrested by NIA first and later CIK and is yet to take oath as DDC member and couldn’t participate in today’s election for the post of chairperson.