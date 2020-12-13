Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 12, 2020, 9:42 PM

NC, PDP condole demise of Maulana Noor Ahmed Trali

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 12, 2020, 9:42 PM
Maulana Noor Sahib [Image for representational photo]
Maulana Noor Sahib [Image for representational photo]

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President, Member of Parliament DrFarooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of prominent religious preacher and founder of Darool-Ul-Aloom Noor-Ul-Islam Tral (Islamia Oriental College) Maulana Noor Ahmad Trali.

In a statement, the Party President and Vice President while condoling the demise of noted scholar said that Late Maulana Sahib was an erudite personality, who had dedicated his entire life to enlighten the masses with the message of the Holy Quran and Hadith.

