NC, PDP don't deserve to remember 1931 martyrs: Sajad

Chairman of People’s Conference, Sajad Gani Lone, on Sunday termed the obeisance paid by National Conference and People’s Democratic Party leaders to the martyrs of July 13, 1931 a ‘beguile’ aimed to distract people’s attention from “their role in the massacre of Kashmiris since last three decades.”

Referring to National Conference and People’s Democratic Party, Lone said, “They do not deserve to remember 1931 martyrs, who were killed for sacred struggle for liberty, dignity and empowerment. Thousands of people have been killed during their three decades rule. People will never forget these mass killings for which these traditional parties are responsible.”

Lone was addressing party workers as part of party’s outreach program ‘Salaam O Kalaam’ here in north Kashmir.

Lashing out at National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah, Lone said, “May I ask NC president If 13 July is remembered for these atrocities of the monarchy what is the date that Farooq would suggest for the mass killings at his hands during his days of governance.”

Sajad said that the “theatrical performances orchestrated by these dynasties on the July 13 are ironic and represent a glaring paradox.”

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

He said, “The same dynasties that have dishonored the sacrifices of the martyrs and have ordered and supervised many more massacres in Kashmir, want to enact a drama of laying wreaths at the graves of our brave martyrs. There is absolutely nothing in common these dynasties could possibly feign to have with the martyrs of Kashmir, or with their heroic struggle for dignity. On the contrary, the subversive and exploitative political dynasties of Kashmir have emulated the unjust and oppressive monarchy with great zeal and dedication.”

Talking to reporters after addressing the rally Sajad said that “the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is sacred to us and we will foil every attempt aimed to fiddle with it.”

He said restrictions on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway will alienate the people of Kashmir as it causes huge inconvenience to common people. “It is an ill practice aimed to annoy people of the state,” Lone added.

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

The convention was attended by hundreds of party workers. Besides PC Chairman Sajad Gani Lone, senior leaders Abdul Gani Vakil and Khursheed Khan addressed the workers.