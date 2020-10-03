Kashmir, Today's Paper
KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 4, 2020, 1:15 AM

NC, PDP, Hakeem condole Abdul Gani Naseem's demise

KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 4, 2020, 1:15 AM
Representational pic

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condoled the sad and tragic demise of party senior leader, former legislator, renowned social reformer Abdul GaniNaseem.

In its condolence message to the family, Party has expressed profound grief on the sad demise of Naseemsb& expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased.

“AbGaniNaseem was a veteran legislator, renowned social reformer and his contribution towards people, party & social causes have been enormous. His passing away has created a void that is hard to fill,” party said in a statement issued here. Top party leaders prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul & strength to the family of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has condoled the demise of former MLA, Ghulam Ahmad Naseem.

In his condolence message, Yaseen said “Naseem was one of the bold public figures of district Budgam who highlighted public issues from time to time and fought for redressal of the grievances of the people,” he said. While paying heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family , Hakeem Yaseen prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

The Central Zone President, National Conference , Ali Muhammad Dar has expressed profound grief over the demise of former MLA Khansahib Abdul GaniNaseem. While expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, he prayed for peace to the departed and fortitude to the bereaved.

