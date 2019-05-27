Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 27, 2019, 5:01 PM

NC, PDP misled Delhi, weakened 'real' Kashmir cause: Er. Rasheed

Er. Rasheed also urged the governor administration to withdraw the order asking for disengaging casual labourers in various departments.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 27, 2019, 5:01 PM

Awami Ittehad party (AIP) president Engineer Sheikh Abdul Rasheed on Monday said that the regional parties, National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not only misled New Delhi but also weakened the ‘real’ Kashmir cause.

“Masses should not pay any heed to traditional parties like NC and PDP who have not only misled New Delhi but have also weakened the real Kashmir cause,” Er. Rasheed said in a press statement.

Trending News

Creating violence-free environment key for regional peace: Modi to Imran

'Pak ready to hold talks with new Indian Govt'

Narendra Modi to take oath with new ministers on May 30

In a first, BJP takes lead from an Assembly segment of Kashmir

He said that NC, PDP and Peoples Conference (PC) will never speak anything that may hurt or hit the interests of their “masters” in New Delhi.

“At a time when New Delhi is going to get a new government and that India and Pakistan seem to be heading towards breaking some ice over Kashmir, the Kashmiris need a sincere, committed and honest leadership which should ensure that neither India nor Pakistan dare to take Kashmiris for granted,” Er. Rasheed said.

He said that the people of the state don’t have a better option other than AIP to represent their sentiment and sacrifices and to provide them corruption free governance.

Latest News
Seven soldiers wounded after militants trigger IED blast in Pulwama village

Teen killed, another injured in mysterious blast in north Kashmir's Gurez

Stray dog bites ten persons in Poonch

Mother, six children injured in gas cylinder blast in Uri

Asiya-Neelofar death anniversary: Geelani calls shutdown in Shopian on May 30

Er. Rasheed also urged the governor administration to withdraw the order asking for disengaging casual labourers in various departments.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News