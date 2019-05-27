NC, PDP misled Delhi, weakened 'real' Kashmir cause: Er. Rasheed

Awami Ittehad party (AIP) president Engineer Sheikh Abdul Rasheed on Monday said that the regional parties, National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not only misled New Delhi but also weakened the ‘real’ Kashmir cause.

“Masses should not pay any heed to traditional parties like NC and PDP who have not only misled New Delhi but have also weakened the real Kashmir cause,” Er. Rasheed said in a press statement.

He said that NC, PDP and Peoples Conference (PC) will never speak anything that may hurt or hit the interests of their “masters” in New Delhi.

“At a time when New Delhi is going to get a new government and that India and Pakistan seem to be heading towards breaking some ice over Kashmir, the Kashmiris need a sincere, committed and honest leadership which should ensure that neither India nor Pakistan dare to take Kashmiris for granted,” Er. Rasheed said.

He said that the people of the state don’t have a better option other than AIP to represent their sentiment and sacrifices and to provide them corruption free governance.

Er. Rasheed also urged the governor administration to withdraw the order asking for disengaging casual labourers in various departments.