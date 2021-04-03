NC prays for Farooq's recovery

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Saturday presided over a meeting at the party’s Nawa-e-Subha party headquarters leading the party functionaries in praying for speedy recovery and wellbeing of NC President Farooq Abdullah, who has been moved to a hospital for better monitoring after testing positive for COVID-19.

A statement of NC issued here said that Sagar thanked everyone for their good wishes and prayers for the quick recovery of the NC president.

“I express my earnest gratitude to all socio-political, religious leaders and people from all walks of life for their good wishes for the speedy recovery of Farooq Sahab from COVID-19. The get-well wishes and prayers that have been pouring in from across the country and abroad have comforted us all at this difficult time. I also take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the workers, party functionaries and people for holding special prayers for the speedy recovery of Farooq Sahab at various prominent Masjids and shrines,” he said.

Sagar advised the party functionaries and workers to exercise caution and refrain from visiting the hospital where the NC president has been hospitalised.