NC president pays tributes to Maulana Masoodi, Sofi Akbar on death anniversaries

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Friday paid glowing tributes to Maulana Masoodi on his death anniversary and referred to him as “an unforgettable character in Kashmir’s political struggle against autocracy”.

A statement of NC issued here quoted Farooq as saying that Masoodi remained NC’s General Secretary for 30 long years and was endowed with many qualities and spiritual proclivity.

“His contribution to the socio-political emancipation of Kashmir is immense. He was a rare politician who blended social service and simplicity with politics. He will be remembered for his uncorrupted disposition and farsightedness,” he said. Abdullah, the Member of Parliament from Srinagar, also paid glowing tributes to Sofi Muhammad Akbar on his death anniversary.

“Sofi Sahab stood at the forefront to protect the interests of the people against the machinations of those powers which were inimical to J&K’s special status. He gave unbridled sacrifices for Kashmir and will be remembered for his long-term association with Sher-e-Kashmir (Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah),” the three-time chief minister said.

Meanwhile NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani paid tributes to Moulana Masoodi and Sofi Akbar and prayed for their elevation in Jannah.