NC releases 11 lakh party membership coupons

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Thursday released 11 lakh party membership coupons to both provinces of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The very bed rock of NC is based on the ideologies of socialism, secularism and participatory democracy,” a statement of the party issued here quoted NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar as saying while allocating 7 lakh party membership coupons to Kashmir province and 3 lakh to Jammu province.

The statement said that the provincial secretaries Showkat Ahmad Mir of Kashmir province and Bashir Ahmad Sheikh of Jammu have been nominated to supervise the distribution process in close coordination with the party’s district presidents.

It said that 1 lakh membership coupons have also been issued to women’s wing functionaries and workers that would be supervised by NC Women Wing President Shameema Firdous.

The statement said that allocating the coupons, Sagar said that people of Jammu and Kashmir know that it was only NC that offers panacea to the issues and challenges confronting them.

He said that the strike rate of the party in the recently-concluded District Development Council (DDC) poll results attest to the universal acceptance of the party in all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Showing their political sagacity, people across Jammu and Kashmir again lent wholehearted support to NC in the DDC polls. The overwhelming support of people was amply reflected in the strike rate of the party in both the divisions. In the DDC elections, people have given a clear cut message to those forces which were contriving to wipe us out,” Sagar said.

