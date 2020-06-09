NC remembers Beg, Shah on death anniversaries

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday paid tributes to party veterans Mirza Muhammad Afzal Beg and Khawaja Ghulam Mohi Ud Din Shah on their 38th and 16th death anniversaries respectively.

In his tribute to Beg, Farooq said Beg played a defining role in the realization of progressive and pro poor objectives of National Conference. “He will be remembered for his heroic struggle towards alleviating the suffering of the people of J&K by contributing to the land to tiller reforms and the abolition of big landed estates,” said Abdullah.

Paying tributes to Shah, Abdullah said he played a pioneering and crucial role while serving the party and people of J&K in various capacities. “A great mind and an exemplary statesman, he was driven into politics by his resolve to serve the people of J&K. He played a key role in framing of various pro-peasantry and pro poor legislations,” said Abdullah.

Omar while paying tributes to Beg and Shah said the contribution of both the party veterans in scripting a glorious era of service and sacrifice would go down in the history as laudable illustration of statesmanship and leadership.

Among others senior party leaders, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Nasir Aslam Wani, Mubarak Gul, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Sakina Itoo, GA Shah, Altaf Ahmad Kaloo, Peer Afaq, Javaid, Dr Sajad Uri, Showkat Mir, Imran Nabi Dar, Ahsan Pardesi also paid tributes to the leaders on their death anniversaries.