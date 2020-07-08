NC remembers GN Dar on 14th death anniversary

National Conference’s Kulgam district body and YNC functionaries on Wednesday offered floral tributes and Fateh at the grave of party leader and former MLA, Advocate Ghulam Nabi Dar at Chawalgam in Kulgam on his 14th death anniversary.

A statement said the gathering was kept simple keeping in view the prevailing COVID19 health advisories and protocol.

The party’s provincial spokesperson and in charge constituency Kulgam, Imran Nabi Dar led the party functionaries, workers in paying tributes to the late leader.

On the occasion the party’s spokesperson also paid tributes to M Yusuf Shah, M Yusuf Wani, Ali Zargar, and Azad Wani, who were killed the same day in the grenade blast in which Dar lost his life.

People who thronged the graveyard from different parts of the constituency offered Fateh and prayed for eternal peace to their souls.

Meanwhile, a commemorative meeting was held at the party headquarters in Srinagar, where the party’s provincial Secretary Showkat Ahmed Mir led the functionaries in paying tributes to the late leader.

The participants highlighted the role played by Dar towards the socio-political emancipation of people in Kulgam.

On the occasion Mir G M Saqi led the Fateh prayers for Dar. Among others the party’s district President Srinagar, Peer Afaq Ahmed, YNC Vice President, Kashmir Ahsan Pardesi, Syed Tauqeer Ahmed and GN Bhat were also present.