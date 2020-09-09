Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 10, 2020, 1:07 AM

NC remembers Mushtaq Lone on 18th death anniversary

File Pic

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Wednesday paid tributes to senior party leader and former Minister, Mushtaq Ahmed Lone on his 18th death anniversary.

Abdullah while paying tributes to Lone remembered his contribution towards socio-political emancipation of poor and downtrodden.

He said history of National Conference was replete with sacrifices of such selfless souls who gave their lives while serving the society.

“Mushtaq sahib was a selfless soldier of our party who served the people day in and day out, facing all odds. In his capacity as the Minister, he performed exceedingly well. I pay my earnest tributes to him, praying for peace to his soul,” Abdullah said.

Omar while paying tributes to Lone said the jinxed fate of J&K snatched numerous sincere party functionaries and workers from the party. “Mushtaq sahib was one of them. A people’s leader, an ace administrator and a dedicated party member, his contributions to the party in particular, and people of north Kashmir are immense. I pay my homage to him and pray Almighty to bestow upon him highest echelons in Jannah,” he said.

Meanwhile party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Sajad Shafi Uri, Mir Saifullah, Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, Imran Nabi Dar and Showkat Ahmed Mir also paid tributes to Lone.

