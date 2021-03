National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Wednesday paid glowing tributes to NC’s veteran leader and former Speaker late Wali Muhammad Itoo on his 27th death anniversary.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, provincial presidents NasirAslamWani and Devender Singh Rana and senior NC leaders and YNC leader also paid tributes to late Itoo.