NC reviews arrangements for Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah's 115th birth anniversary

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Wednesday presided over a review meeting at Party headquarters Nawa e Subha and took stock of the arrangement for the forth coming 115th birth anniversary observance of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.

Party’s Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Provincial Vice President Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Provincial Secretary Showkat Ahmed Mir, District President Peer Afaq, Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar were also present.

“The major gathering for Fatiha and Quran khawani will be held at Qayad Mazaar at Naseem Bagh. Party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice president Mr. Omar Abdullah will lead the party in offering tributes to the great leader. Besides, glowing tributes shall be paid to the late leader at the provincial and district headquarters of the party throughout the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir,” Sagar said in a statement.