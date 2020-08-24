NC rues administrative apathy in J&K

National Conference on Monday rued administrative apathy and development deficit across Jammu and Kashmir, saying there was no semblance of good governance and accountability on the ground.

While addressing a meeting of functionaries here, the party’s north zone President and MP from Baramulla Muhammad Akbar Lone said a year has passed since the measures of August 5 were carried out by the Center, but none of its claims about ushering a new era of peace and prosperity in J&K have come true.

“Conversely a functioning, democratic, and effective setup of a state was besmirched and dismembered. Today, J&K is no less than a dysfunctional anarchy. A coterie of officers cannot replace people’s representatives on account of their unrepresentative and non-political nature. There is no semblance of good governance on ground,” said Lone.

He said people were at cross roads and hankering for basic, effective and necessary civic amenities. “Widespread administrative inertia and development deficit has become a new normal in J&K. The whole system has come to a standstill, with no succor coming for people from any quarter. All the vital sectors of J&K’s economy are ailing and breathing their last,” he said.

He expressed dismay over the failure of the Centre to ensure safety and security of political workers in J&K.

“On the security front, the centre has not been able to ensure safety and security of the citizenry of J&K, in particular the political workers. There is an atmosphere of fear in J&K, and administration is clueless about it,” said Lone.

He said it would not be an exaggeration to say that administration was clueless on every front. “The response of the administration to COVID19 induced crises and successive weather vagaries since August last year has been dismal. People have been left to fend for themselves. Officials have become law unto themselves shorn of even slightest concern for people,” he said.

The meet was attended by Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Peer Afaq, Syed Tauqeer and GN Tailbali among others.