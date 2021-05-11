Kashmir, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 1:37 AM

NC rues delay in release of monthly wages to NHM, SRTC employees

Representational Image

National Conference (NC) Tuesday expressed dismay over the delay in the disbursement of salaries to National Health Mission (NHM) and SRTC employees saying the inordinate delay in the release of salaries had affected thousands of families.

In a statement issued here, NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar expressed concern over the apathy which the scores of NHM, and SRTC employees are subjected to by the government.

He said nearly 8500 employees working under the ambit of National Health Mission in hospitals across J&K were  deprived of their due monthly remuneration in spite of  working tirelessly.

Dar said they were working day in, day out during these pressing times with zeal and zest that too without risk allowances, social and security benefits.

He said far from ensuring added benefits to the employees, the government was not releasing their due remuneration, which in case of NHM employees had been held for three months.

Related News