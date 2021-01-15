NC rues delay in snow clearance, de-watering, restoration of basic amenities

National Conference (NC) Friday impressed upon the administration to expedite early mitigation of the issues concerning the people in Srinagar in the wake of the recent heavy snowfall.

In a joint statement, NC functionaries Mubarak Gul, Shameema Firdous, Irfan Ahmed Shah, TanveerSadiq and AhsanPardesi said that the delayed non-clearance of lanes, by-lanes and main arterials had put the precious lives of the people in jeopardy.

“It has been more than a week, the administration is yet to clear the inner city alleys and main roads,” they said in the statement lamenting the concerned agencies for their “lackluster approach” in dealing with the crisis. “The amassed snow on footpaths and main roads has frozen due to the dip in the night temperatures.”

The joint statement quoted the NC leaders as saying that due to the freezing temperatures, the piled up snow lying on roads and alleys had become slippery and perilous.

“The delayed snow clearance besides impeding the normal pedestrian movement has also affected the smooth vehicular mobility. The commuters in particular, elderly and children, are finding it difficult to negotiate through piled up snow on roads.

The city roads continue to remain inundated at various places in both Shahar-e-Khas as well as up-town areas even after a week of snowfall,” the NC statement quoted them as saying. “The impact, the infrastructure received due to the weather vagary is still awaiting an appropriate response from the administration.

The pendant overstrained conducting wires and tree branches at various places can result in an untoward incident. So far, the administration hasn’t done anything to avert such a scenario by cutting such unsafe overhanging tree branches and restoring strained wires.”