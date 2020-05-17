NC rues Govt's apathy to agrarian issues

National Conference on Sunday expressed concern over the slack attitude of the administration towards undertaking annual desilting of irrigation canals.

The party said the irrigation canals require massive dredging, and shrub clearance for ensuring smooth flow of water to meet the demands of agriculture activities.

While decrying lackluster approach of the administration towards ensuring smooth supply of water in the irrigation canals, the party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi in a joint statement said farmers were agitating that the annual clearance of irrigation canals has not been carried out yet and due to the shortfall of required water, farmers apprehend decline in produce.

“It was on annual basis that the Irrigation department used to initiate restoration and clearance activities to ensure swift supply of water to farmers to carry out their agricultural activities. Disappointingly the measures have not been carried out this year,” they said.

They said owing to less carrying capacity in canals resulting from high sediment deposits, threat of inundation looms large over the adjoining areas the canals.

The MPs expressed disappointment over the failure of administration to ensure smooth supply of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds to farmers and orchardists during the prevailing lockdown in view of the COVID19 crises.

Meanwhile, senior party leader Sakina Itoo expressed concern over loss of livestock to herdsmen at Chajimarg behak, Nandimarg, and Nikon Top following incessant rains, hailstorm and lighting, asking the district administration to compensate the affected.

“Due to the incessant rains and thunderstorm herdsmen in various upper reaches of the district Kulgam had incurred heavy losses to their livestock. At least 250 livestock, 22 horses of nomadic families have been devoured following hailstorm and gusty downpour at Nikon top as well. At various other hamlets in the upper reaches of DH Pora the herdsmen have also incurred immeasurable losses to their cattle,” she said.

Itoo said the livestock was the sole possession of the affected and that the calamity that has struck them has rendered them hopeless. “It is expected that the district administration will assess the losses at an earliest and ensure disbursement of compensation to the affected without delay,” she said.