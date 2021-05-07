NC rues 'laxity' over COVID19 testing at J&K's entry points

National Conference (NC) Friday expressed concern over the laxity in COVID-19 testing at the entry points towards Kashmir, saying the unfiltered entry of travelers mostly labourers would encumber the fight against coronavirus sprawl.

In a statement issued here, expressing concern over the lowering of the guard by the J&K administration against the pervasive coronavirus spread across J&K, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that the government had thrown caution to the wind as the travelers from outside, mostly labourers, were not put to necessary filtration process to detect COVID-19 infection.

He said that the passengers, mostly non-local labourers, find unfiltered entry into J&K during night hours.

“The rapid testing has gone for a toss. It seems that the administration is yet to learn lessons from its previous slip-ups. It was expected that the administration will change the travel standards as a part of the aggressive retort to combat the virus,” Dar said.

Expressing concern over the disbandment of the COVID-19 testing facility at entry points into Kashmir, he said that the night entry had put the safety and wellbeing of the people living in Kashmir into jeopardy.