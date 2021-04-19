NC rues power outages in Srinagar

National Conference (NC) Monday rued power outages, particularly during Sehri, Iftaar and Tarawih prayers, saying that the claim of the administration to ensure provision of electricity on all feeders to people during these hours had fallen flat.

A statement of NC issued here said that the party’s senior leader Mubarak Gul expressed concern over the frequent power outages in Srinagar city.

“Ever since the holy month of Ramadhan has set in, electricity has been playing hide and seek with the consumers particularly during Iftaar, Sehari, and Tarawih hours. This has put the people to undue trepidation. However, the concerned departments have failed to live up to its promise to ensure adequate power supply to domestic consumers,” he said.

Gul said people were forced to have Sehri and Iftaar under candlelight.

“I am hopeful that the concerned authorities will live up to its promises and ensure adequate power supply to consumers across Srinagar,” he said.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the oddities faced by people living in Srinagar city, Gul said “Never has the road infrastructure been so horrendous as it is these days. The entire road surface of the city these days is marked by potholes, piths and crumbling black topping, making it difficult for public and private transport to ply. The gravel, slush and dust on the road stretch have made it difficult for the pedestrians to walk on the road,” he said.

Asking the government to rise up to the exigencies during holy month of Ramadhan, Gul said, “In view of the challenges, the present situation has thrown at us, government should come to the rescue of people and provide additional ration to people at subsidised rates. The underprivileged falling in BPL, AAY category should be given free ration for the entire month. The ration stores across the length and breadth of J&K should be kept open catering to the needs of people throughout the month. The government should also increase the quota of sugar to consumers during the ensuing month.”

He impressed upon the administration the need of reining in the malefactors who indulge in black-marketing, and hoarding.

Gul asked the government to take cognisance of scarcity of essentials across Kashmir division including taking action against those meat sellers who were charging exorbitant rates from consumers.

“It looks like the government is sleeping at a time when it should have taken preemptive measures to ensure hassle-free Ramadhan to people. I hope the concerned departments will swing into action to ensure price stability across the markets,” he said.