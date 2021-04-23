NC rues scarcity of essentials in Kargil

National Conference (NC) Friday rued the acute shortage of essential commodities in Kargil due to the closure of Zojila pass, saying scarcity of essential commodities, especially in the holy month of Ramadhan had pushed locals to the wall.

In a statement issued here, senior NC leader Qamar Ali Akhoon expressed concern over the delay in the opening of Zojilla Pass and said, “The inordinate delay in the opening of the lifeline of Kargil, the Zojilla pass has created crisis-like situation here. People here are confronting shortage of essential commodities like milk, fresh vegetables, dates, eggs, mutton, and chicken. Although authorities had airlifted some of these items from Chandigarh but the ground situation reveals that the administration is running out of required stocks. The huge rush and queues of people at shops is a telling indictment of the acute shortfall.”

In view of the emerging crises-like situation in the region, Akhoon urged the local CEC, and local deputy registrar cooperatives to take required measures for airlifting of vegetables, milk and other essentials from other parts of the country to Kargil.

Meanwhile, NC asked the J&K administration to ensure availability of all essentials in the areas designated as ‘micro-containment zones’ following a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

Expressing concern over the scarcity of essentials in the localities designated as micro containment zones across Kashmir, NC’s additional spokeswoman Sarah Hayat Shah said with the government placing these areas under strict lockdown and tight perimeter control, the people residing in such areas were suffering from acute scarcity of essentials and other household items.