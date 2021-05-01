NC rues 'unavailability' of vaccines, testing kits, critical care drugs

National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi Saturday cautioned the LG’s administration against any complacency in the war against COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued here, Masoodi has said that the claims of the administration regarding preparedness to take up the challenge and commitment to employ all tools to defeat the deadly pandemic do not match the situation on ground.

Voicing serious concern over non-availability of important diagnostics kits like RT- PCR in some of the hospitals and alarming deficiency of such and other COVID-19 combat components in almost all the hospitals across south Kashmir, he said, “Tracking, Tracing and Testing are of utmost importance in the overall strategy to fight the pandemic. The administration cannot afford to be complacent in providing diagnostic tools to our hard-pressed frontline warriors engaged in the battle against COVId-19 pandemic.”

Masoodi also expressed concern over non-availability of vaccines in most of the healthcare centres in Anantnag and other three districts of south Kashmir.

He asked the administration to take notice of a lesser number of people turning up at hospitals because of lockdown compared to pre-lockdown days in last week and ensure that mobile teams are deputed to rural areas for the on-spot testing.