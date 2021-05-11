Kashmir, Today's Paper
NC seek amplification of COVID care efforts in Tangmarg

National Conference (NC) Tuesday urged the  administration to rise up to the exigencies thrown by the spike of COVID-19 infections and ensure availability of all Critical COVID-19 care drugs, oxygen beds, vaccines and testing kits across all health facilities  in Tangmarg.

In a statement issued here, NC Provincial Secretary Showkat Ahmed Mir while expressing concern over the  problems faced by the people in Tangmarg, demanded a flip in the ongoing efforts of the Baramulla district administration towards tackling the COVID-19 induced exigencies in Tangmarg segment of the district. He expressed grief over the death of two minor girls, who lost their lives after coming under a pillar which collapsed on them in Katipora Tangmarg of District Baramulla.

