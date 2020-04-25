NC seeks bailout for Kashmir handicraft, tourism sectors

National Conference on Saturday sought financial package for J&K’s handicraft sector, MSMEs, and tourism sector, saying the timely bailout, and augmented incentivisation will help the local industries stay afloat.

In a statement, the party additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamaal while expressing concern over the plight of numerous people associated with handicraft sector said the sector had already taken a major hit due to GST and interminable tumultuous situation in J&K since 2015.

“The cancellation of orders, missed exhibitions, heavy taxation, and continuous tumultuous situation is J&K has caused immense distress to the people associated with handicraft sector,” Kamaal said.

Kamaal said a sizeable chunk of population in Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir was associated with handicrafts of all hues. He said they had pinned their hopes on 2020, assuming that a good tourist season and enhanced economic activity will help them tide over the meltdown.

“But it turned out a hard cheese for them. They are reeling under debt. With nowhere to go they have now pinned their hopes on the government,” said Kamaal.

While seeking financial assistance for marginalized industrial players, small and medium scale industries and budding entrepreneurs, Kamaal said the need of the hour calls for an emergency stimulus package to such businesses.

Meanwhile party’s senor leader SakinaItoo, DrSajad Uri, Mir Sifullah, KafilurRahman have asked the J&K government to ensure effective amenities to people living in frontier districts and rural areas, saying people were having a hard time to purchase edibles, medicines and other necessary merchandise.