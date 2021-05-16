NC seeks compensation for hailstorm hit farmers

National Conference (NC) Sunday expressed anguish over the losses to the farmers due to the heavy hailstorm that lashed swaths of north Kashmir’s Kupwara, Bandipore and Baramulla districts demanding immediate relief to the affected.

In a statement, senior NC leader Muhammad Akbar Lone urged the divisional administration Kashmir to come to the rescue of those affected. He demanded that the compensation to the affected farmers and horticulturalists be given on the basis of MSP.

Lone also impressed upon the district administration to ensure sourcing of fertilizers, seeds, pesticides, animal and poultry feed by the people associated with the agriculture and its allied sectors.

He asked the local administration to take up the desiltation, and repair work of all irrigation canals in the districts as well.