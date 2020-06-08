NC seeks compensation to hailstorm-hit orchardists, growers

National Conference on Monday expressed concern over losses to farmers, and orchardists following hailstorm and gusty winds that unleashed havoc in parts of north Kashmir and urging the administration to provide compensation to the affected.

While expressing anguish over loss of livestock, property and standing crops in various hamlets of north Kashmir, the party leaders DrSajad Uri, Javaid Dar, QaisarJamsheed Lone, and Mir Saifullah, in a joint statement, said it was heart wrenching to witness the fury that the gusty winds played the other day incurring heavy losses to people across north Kashmir.

“The hapless people are beset with gloom and despondency. Struggling to come to terms with the losses, they have set their eyes on administration to rescue them from the setback. It is expected that the district administrations will assess the losses at an earliest and ensure disbursement of compensation to the affected without delay,” the statement said.

The party leaders said the government in its capacity has so far failed to provide insurance and financial support to farmers in the events of crop failure, and destruction due to severe weather conditions in previous months.

While expressing dismay over slack attitude of the government towards redressing the woes of the affected, they said: “So far nothing has been done. The revenue teams are yet to assess previous losses, not to speak of the recent ones. It is the agriculture which propels the economy of Kashmir, engages huge workforce in one or other way. The Government’s failure to mitigate their woes speaks volumes.”

They impressed upon the divisional administration to depute revenue teams to the affected areas to assess the losses to people without any delay.