Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 19, 2021, 1:32 AM

NC seeks compensation to NawaKadal, Kupwara fire victims

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 19, 2021, 1:32 AM
Representational Photo
Expressing anguish over the fire incidents in NawaKadal and Kupwara, National Conference (NC) Monday sought compensation to the fire victims.

In a joint statement, senior NC leaders Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Mir Saifullah and District President KupwaraQaisarJamsheed Lone expressed grief over the fire incident that destroyed several shops in Iqbal Market of Kupwara town and demanded compensation to the affected traders.

“Property worth lakhs of rupees was damaged. The efforts of the locals from adjoining areas to stop the further spread of the flames are commendable. However, several shops couldn’t be saved despite fire tenders reaching the spot. Merchandise worth lakhs of rupees has also been damaged in the incident. The losses to the traders run in lakhs of rupees,” they said demanding adequate compensation to the affected.

