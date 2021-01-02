NC seeks compensation to Tangmarg fire victims

National Conference Saturday expressed anguish over the fire incident at Chandilora hamlet in Tangmarg and impressed upon the administration to come to the rescue of the affected.

A statement of NC issued here said that while expressing sorrow over the fire incident that consumed many residential houses and various local government offices, NC’s Provincial Secretary Advocate Showkat Mir said the incident had consumed various residential houses leaving scores of families roofless and in a state of destitution.

“The incident has destroyed all the edibles which the families had amassed for the winter season, leaving the unfortunate lot in dire straits. In addition to that the affected families have also incurred heavy losses to their valuable household items. The impoverished lot has now set its eyes on the government to help them tide over the difficult time,” he said in the statement.

Requesting the district administration to come to the rescue of affected, he said, “The administration should without any further delay depute revenue teams to the affected locality and access the losses to them due the unfortunate incident and provide adequate recompense to the affected.”