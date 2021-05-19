NC seeks COVID allowances to hawkers, transporters, bus conductors, labourers

National Conference (NC) Wednesday sought support to people impacted by the COVID-19 spurred meltdown.

In a statement issued here, NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar asked the government to ease the loan worries of this section of the society through a massive bailout and COVID sustenance package.

Expressing concern over the crises chain activated by the COVID-19 spread, Dar said the pandemic had not only incapacitated large businesses, small and marginal traders alone but also hit the individual incomes of daily wagers rendering them incapable of paying EMIs on various vehicle, housing and other small business loans.

He also demanded COVID allowances for the hawkers, transporters, bus conductors and daily-rated labourers, who had suffered the most during the pandemic.