Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 2:35 AM

NC seeks COVID allowances to hawkers, transporters, bus conductors, labourers

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 2:35 AM
File Photo of Imran Nabi Dar
File Photo of Imran Nabi Dar

National Conference (NC) Wednesday sought support to people impacted by the COVID-19 spurred meltdown.

In a statement issued here, NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar asked the government to ease the loan worries of this section of the society through a massive bailout and COVID sustenance package.

Trending News
Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Farooq Abdullah pays tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq, Abdul Gani Lone

A health worker administering a COVID-19 jab in Jammu. GK File/Mir Imran

Not a single Kashmiri vaccinated during past 6 days: EJAC

Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Twitter/ @JKPC_]

PC asks Government to address 'mismanagement' at GMC Anantnag

Expressing concern over the crises chain activated by the COVID-19 spread, Dar said the pandemic had not only incapacitated large businesses, small and marginal traders alone but also hit the individual incomes of daily wagers rendering them incapable of paying EMIs on various vehicle, housing and other small business loans.

He also demanded COVID allowances for the hawkers, transporters, bus conductors and daily-rated labourers, who had suffered the most during the pandemic.

Related News