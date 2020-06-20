NC seeks end to illegal house arrest of party leaders, activists

National Conference on Saturday said the prolonged detention of people’s legitimate voices was not in the interests of democracy and the continuous house detention of many party leaders and functionaries goes against the values of democracy.

While expressing concern over the continuous illegal detention of various party leaders including Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muhammad Shafi Uri, A R Rather, Mubarak Gul, Shameema Firdous, Aga Syed Mehmood, Dr Bashir Ahmed Shah Veeri, Irfan Shah, Ali Muhammad Dar, Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi and others, the party’s Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal said it was heart wrenching to see party the leaders facing oddments in face of such prolonged incarceration.

“After quashing of the PSA against Sagar Sahab, there is no justification for keeping the party functionaries confined to their houses.

He said having these leaders under house detention was a great disservice to the people whom they have been representing in the legislature.

“The government, if it wants complete redemption of the situation, it has to undo all the decisions taken on August 5 last year and put an end to such undue detentions,” said Kamal.

Meanwhile residents of assembly constituency, HomShalibugh, through party Block President Frisal Nazir Ahmed Ganaie have asked the administration to release former legislature and district President Kulgam Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi from illegal house detention.