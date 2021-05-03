NC seeks impetus to COVID care efforts

National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi Monday visited south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and impressed upon the district administration to supplement their capacity to meet the rate of infections. A statement of NC issued here said that he urged the district administration to give a boost to the stocks of critical COVID-19 care drugs, vaccines and other critical care equipment at all PHCs, MMCs, SDHs and TB centers across the district.

Masoodi also impressed upon the concerned administration to enhance the bed capacity on urgent basis.

He also expressed concern over the shortage of essentials in the government designated red zones in the district and urged the district administration to ensure availability of all essentials to the people stuck in such containment zones.