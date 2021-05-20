Kashmir, Today's Paper
NC seeks release of monthly emoluments to elderly, handicapped

Rues shifting of DRDO health facility from Budgam
National Conference (NC) Women’s Wing President Shameema Firdous Thursday expressed dismay over the delay in the release of monthly payments to the elderly and physically-disabled persons.

In a statement issued here, she said the inordinate delay had left them in lurch during the prevailing crisis.

Firdous said that the administration’s announcement on several welfare measures for families severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic had proved little more than window dressing and playing tricks with the public, especially those who are at the bottom of socio- economic ladder.

Meanwhile, senior NC leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi expressed dismay over the shifting of DRDO COVID-19 hospital from Budgam, calling the measure gross injustice with the locals.

Voicing concern against the measure, he said that the measure of shifting the facility to a forlorn place crouched up in a sparsely inhabited locality of Khonmoh seems questionable.

