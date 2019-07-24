NC seeks resumption of LoC trade

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday sought resumption of cross-LOC trade, saying the suspension of the trade has severely hit the marginal traders associated with it. Addressing workers at Uri party’s north zone secretary, and constituency in-charge Sajjad Uri said that suspension of the trade across the LoC in wake of the increased hostilities between India and Pakistan has added to the mounting problems of the people of Uri.

“The measure has inadvertently hit the marginal traders associated with the cross border trade. The cross border trade for some was the only avenue of income. The measure has put scores of families to duress. The opening up of cross border trade was a part of series of confidence building measures to benefit Kashmiris and overall betterment of relationship between India and Pakistan. However the past unpleasant incidents had its impact on the initiative,” he said.