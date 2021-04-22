Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
April 23, 2021

NC seeks transfer of non-local 10+2 lecturers from Ladakh to J&K

Dismayed at allotment of mining and extraction contracts to non-locals
April 23, 2021
Representational Image

National Conference (NC) Thursday sought transfer of 10+2 non-local lecturers from Ladakh to Jammu and Kashmir saying that the delayed transfer was taking a heavy toll on them.

A statement of NC issued here said that speaking to delegations that had called on him at his residence, NC’s Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi assured them that their issue would be taken up at all appropriate forums.

After speaking to 10+ 2 lecturers posted in Ladakh who hail from Kashmir and Jammu and have been suffering in the wake of their delayed transfer back to J&K from Ladakh, Masoodi urged the concerned higher education department to recall all such lecturers back to J&K.

Masoodi also demanded an increase in the intake capacity of all degree colleges across Kashmir and expressed concern over the problems faced by the students at Kokernag, Handwara, and Budgam.

In a separate statement, NC Youth Wing leader Ahsan Pardesi called the policy adopted by Geology and Mining department regarding the allotment of mining and extraction contracts “unfair” and urged the incumbent government to rollback the “discriminatory policy”.

Pardesi said that earlier there would be no auction and the local laborers – skilled and unskilled – would draw their humble sustenance from the trade.

He said the vocation of mining and extracting sand from water bodies would help scores of families associated with the vocation eke out a humble living.

Pardesi said the first claim on the resources of J&K rightfully belongs to the natives of J&K.

