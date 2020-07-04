NC slams 'unprecedented' hike in diesel, petrol prices

National Conference State Secretary, Rattan Lal Gupta Saturday expressed concern over unabated and unprecedented hike in fuel prices.

“Instead of any relief, the consumers are getting a daily shocker in terms of hike in fuel prices, especially as the trend in the international crude oil markets is quite reverse”, said Gupta, in a statement.

He said the insensitive measures would not only impact the mobility of commuters but also result in increased transportation charges of essential commodities, which will eventually burden every segment of the society especially middle and poor class segment of population.

He said the farm sector will also get a big jolt due to alarming increase in diesel prices.