National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Sunday expressed grief over the death of wife of Ghulam Hassan Zargar.

In a statement issued here, the NC president and vice president expressed condolences with the bereaved family in general and NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar in particular.

The NC statement said that the deceased was the aunt of NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar and the younger sister of NC legislator late Ghulam Nabi Dar.