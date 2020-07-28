Kashmir, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 11:39 PM

NC spokesperson Ruhullah Mehdi resigns from post

Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 11:39 PM
File Photo
File Photo

Senior National Conference leader Ruhullah Mehdi on Tuesday tendered his resignation as the party’s chief spokesman following apparent differences with the leadership over its course of action in the wake of abrogation of J&K’s special status.

“I have sent across my resignation from the post of Chief Spokesperson of @JKNC. From here on none of my statements should be considered as such,” Ruhullah said on his verified Twitter handle.

Trending News
Representational Pic

High-speed Internet ban extended till August 19 in Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source: J&K Information Department

Vacancies of tehsildars to be filled soon in all J&K districts, says Div Com

File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

67 travelers among 540 new cases in J&K, total crosses 19000 mark

File Pic Mian Qayoom

Will release HC bar leader Qayoom detained under PSA, J&K admin tells SC

The trigger for the resignation of the influential Shia leaders seems to be the views of party Vice President Omar Abdullah that he would not contest any Assembly election as long as Jammu and Kashmir remains a Union Territory.

Ruhullah tweeted “Restoration of statehood should be the least of the demands. It should be the last demand. Our main demand should be restoration of special status.”

A former cabinet minister and three-time legislator from Budgam assembly constituency of central Kashmir, Ruhullah had in May removed his designation as NC party chief spokesperson from his Twitter handle bio, setting off speculation of a rift within the party.

Latest News
Representational Pic

High-speed Internet ban extended till August 19 in Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source: J&K Information Department

Vacancies of tehsildars to be filled soon in all J&K districts, says Div Com

Image Source: J&K Information Department

Women entrepreneurs can further boost employment; generate attractive earnings among J&K youth: Sehrish Asgar

File Photo

Weekend Lockdown in Kathua from July 31

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Abdullah said, “I have no problem being disagreed with for what I say or do but when you invent things & put words in my mouth to attack me then that’s more about you than about me…. I’ve simply said that having been CM of the STATE of J&K I will not fight an assembly election to the assembly of the UT of J&K. That’s it. No more no less! That’s a far cry from saying I’m demanding statehood be restored.” On August 5 last year, the Centre announced nullification of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated the state into two Union territories.

Related News