NC welcomes Indo-Pak diplomatic outreach

National Conference (NC) Wednesday welcomed the renewed India-Pakistan diplomatic outreach.

A statement of NC issued here said that addressing a gathering of party functionaries from three constituencies of Bandipora district, NC’s Member of Parliament (MP) Muhammad Akbar Lone said that the olive branch extended by the Indian and Pakistani Prime Ministers calling for cordial relations between the two neighboring countries had invigorated a new hope among the people about furtherance of a long-lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir and entire subcontinent as well.

Lone said that the party had been a strong votary of greater India-Pakistan bonhomie knowing that such a step, if endured positively and sincerely, would have a positive impact on the lives of people of Jammu and Kashmir and the entire region as well.

A separate statement of NC issued here said that a NC delegation comprising Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani, MP Muhammad Akbar Lone, District President Baramulla Javed Dar, and senior leader Reyaz Bedar visited Bandipora to express solidarity with party leader Irshad Kar whose mother and sister, both councilors, had escaped unhurt in an attack in Sopore.